Virus concerns hurt cattle markets. “Virus demand concerns continue to emerge and weakness in the stock market along with crude oil weakness has cast a shadow over most agricultural markets,” the Hightower report said. “Ideas that the economy could contract somewhat, along with economic sensitivity of cattle to consumer demand has added to the bearish tone.”
The virus developments also impacted hog markets. “April hogs gapped lower on the opening and quickly fell to the lowest level since Aug. 7,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded down as much as the 300 point limit. Fears that the coronavirus will slow demand for US pork from China helped to trigger the selling.”