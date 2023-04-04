People are also reading…
Retail beef prices are at multi-year highs, but a jump in energy prices on Monday “caused some profit-taking,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The keys for the week will be follow-through selling tomorrow, and the development of cash trade later in the week.”
Lean hogs are “bear spreading” as the cash market weighs on futures. “The selling pressure weighed throughout the front end of the market as the premium of the futures over cash limits upside potential,” Total Farm Marketing said.