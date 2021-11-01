 Skip to main content
Cattle move lower, hog steady

  • Updated

Cattle were down moderately down while hogs open up and then struggled today, according to The Hightower Report.

There are some questions about China as that country continues to reduce its domestic hog herd, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

