Cattle, hogs probing for short-term lows

The short-term trend remains down with August cattle moving to the lowest level since June 11 on Friday. “Continued weakness in the beef market and sluggish trade for the cash market has kept sellers active,” The Hightower Report said today.

China has been soft in buying pork the past few weeks, but uncertainty regarding ASF in the country still keeps support in the market. “Newswires reported some farms in the central province of Sichuan are still battling severe outbreaks of African swine fever and have been since March,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

