Cattle markets rebounded Monday, supported by a recovering stock market and other factors. “April cattle closed sharply higher on the session as the market is seen in recovery mode after last week's total collapse,” the Hightower Report said. “A surge higher in the stock market, strength in gold and crude oil plus weakness in the US dollar are all seen as positive forces.”
Hogs were also higher, with a variety of sources of support. “April hogs closed higher on the day but failed to find much buying above 63.00,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the cattle market, a surge higher in the stock market and strength in other agricultural markets help to support.”