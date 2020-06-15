After an early decline, cattle markets moved higher Monday. “August cattle closed higher on the session and the hook reversal leaves the appearance that a short-term low is in place,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed near 240 points off of the early lows. Early selling pressure drove the market down to the lowest level since May 6.”
Hogs also overcame a lower opening to move higher, despite concerns about absorbing the meat supply. “July hogs closed moderately higher on the day after the lower opening and move to the lowest level since April 23 failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “A move above 53.20 would be considered bullish with an outside trading day higher.”