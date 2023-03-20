People are also reading…
Cattle markets were down despite an early rally. “April cattle closed lower on the session after the early rally to the highest level since March 14 failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces carried a bullish tilt early in the day and this helped support the higher opening.”
Hogs were down as well to begin the week. “April hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 2021,” the Hightower Report said. “April hogs are now trading discount to the cash market, which inched up over 80.00.”