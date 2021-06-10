Cattle, hogs trade higher Thursday

“August cattle closed slightly higher and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since June 4,” the Hightower Report said. “While traders sometimes expect weakening beef demand and increasing supply at this time of the year, feedlots seem fairly current with marketing's and demand appears to be stronger than normal this year as we recover from Covid.”
“July hogs closed slightly higher on the session with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “October hogs managed to push to a new contract high and closed moderately higher on the session. The market remains in an overbought condition, and vulnerable to a setback. The Lean Index has jumped to 118.71.”