Cattle, hogs trending higher

June hogs closed slightly higher Friday and the buying pushed the market up to a new contract high for the third session in a row. This leaves the market in an overbought condition, according to The Hightower Report. Traders believe that demand will stay strong and that China will remain an active buyer of U.S. pork.

The week's beef slaughter was 641,000 head - not huge but certainly better than the low volume of Easter week, according to The Cattle Report. Futures faltered Friday and the June CME contract moved from premium to April to discount. This will change marketing plans for many who will now choose to market now rather than later. Hedged feeders will now be able to change the unfavorable basis that has plagued them all year.

