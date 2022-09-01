 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle, hogs watch lower cash markets

Hog markets bounced off the lows today but the cash market continues to drop sharply, The Hightower Report said. The continued discount to the cash market “might limit selling pressure,” they said.

The weak cash tone in cattle keeps the pressure on the front end of the market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Both live cattle and feeder cattle are in a short term down trend, as fundamental factors have turned less supportive. Cash trade is trending softer, and retail values are moving past summer demand.”

