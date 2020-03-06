The stock market continued to tumble, which the cattle market views as bad news for beef. “This does not inspire consumer confidence and disposable income spending, so many are expecting beef demand to make a significant pullback,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This is coming at an unfortunate time when beef production is surging.”
“Hog markets are showing moderate but impressive follow-through from yesterday’s technical developments,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…The cash index is higher again today, and pork values are climbing at a relatively steady rate. Hog markets seem to be finding buyers on reports that China industry is beginning to ramp up after the spread of coronavirus has begun to pull back.”