Cattle slaughter is “steadily increasing” this week, and “packers may get back to levels close to normal,” ADM Investor Services said. “If this is the case, they won’t have to cancel contracted in June and will start to slowly bring to kill backed up cattle and cattle taken from feedlots and put on forage diets or on pastures will be put into feedlots.”
The lean hog market saw selling, closing at a new low for the week as talk of increased slaughter is pressuring pork and cash markets, The Hightower Report said. “After last week’s poor export sales, traders will be monitoring the weekly sales report in the morning.”