Cattle in "corrective" mode

The USDA is working with lawmakers on new rules and legislation, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. The rules are in regards to “anti-competitive market conditions surrounding the meatpacking industry.”
The cattle market “is in a short-term corrective break mode, but there are still several positive factors at work,” The Hightower Report said. “If the market can avoid a significant jump in non-fed cattle slaughter and the downtick in demand is less than normal this year, the market could be well supported on a further set-back.”