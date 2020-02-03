The twice-yearly Inventory Cattle report was released on Friday afternoon, and showed a 0.4% decrease in all cattle and calves compared to last year, in line with estimates. Beef cows are 1.2% below last year, slightly below estimates, while the 2019 calf crop is showing a 0.7% decrease, also slightly below expectations. This is the first time in six years that cattle and calves, and beef cow inventories, were lower.
Last week’s slaughter came in at an estimated 637,000 head for cattle, a 10,000 head decrease from last week. Hogs were pegged at 2.703 mln head, a 17,000 head decrease from last week.