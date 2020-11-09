“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and up near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “New buying pushed the market up to the highest level since October 13. News on the vaccine is bullish as this opens the door for much stronger demand outlook for 2021. Restaurants, airlines, travel and even cruise line business is expected to recover.”
“December hogs closed higher on the session with an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “Last week's monthly export data was a bit disappointing as China imports peaked out in the spring, and with the outlook for expanding production in China into 2021, it will be difficult for US pork exports to maintain the high pace.”