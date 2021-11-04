Cattle looking for cash to continue rising

A strong rally in the cash market has already been priced into the cattle market, meaning a “strong uptrend in the cash market” will be needed to rationalize the rally, The Hightower Report said. “This is certainly not out of the question as packer margins are very strong and there will be an incentive to own live inventory into the holiday season.”
Hog weights are “a little too high” which may spark lower prices after the recent rally, The Hightower Report said. However, “breaks still look like buying opportunities,” they said, as tighter supplies are expected moving forward.