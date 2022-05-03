 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle looking for follow-through trade

Cattle markets are showing a strong start to the week, bouncing out of an oversold condition, Total Farm Marketing said. “The key will be follow-through as the market moves along this week,” they said. “We’re not calling Monday’s move a low, but a possible good sign.”

“Lean hog charts are still on the defensive, and the trend is still lower as the market searches for a bottom,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand concerns on the export front and the retail consumer are the fundamental concerns pressuring the market amid a cold spring.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.

Lean Hogs

Lean hog charts look defensive, and the fundamentals are still lacking in supporting the market. The path of least resistance at this point st…

Lean hogs

A downside breakout in the hog market “leaves a longer-term downside target of $98.67 for June hogs,” The Hightower Report said. Pork cutouts …

Cattle markets find some recovery

The bearish news in the livestock markets over the last few days may have already been priced in, meaning weakness in the cattle market yester…

Cattle

Choice down 2.43 to $264.17/cwt.

Cattle markets remain weak

Weakness in the beef market has raised worries among traders that cash cattle trade might be “sloppy over the near term,” The Hightower Report said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News