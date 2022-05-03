Cattle looking for follow-through trade

Cattle markets are showing a strong start to the week, bouncing out of an oversold condition, Total Farm Marketing said. “The key will be follow-through as the market moves along this week,” they said. “We’re not calling Monday’s move a low, but a possible good sign.”
“Lean hog charts are still on the defensive, and the trend is still lower as the market searches for a bottom,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand concerns on the export front and the retail consumer are the fundamental concerns pressuring the market amid a cold spring.”