“Live cattle continues to look like it’s going to run out of a little bit of gas, and you’ve got the seasonality a little bit bearish as well,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see the market come back in a little bit. We’ve been in a nice upward trend in both live cattle and feeder cattle. We’re in that overextended territory and I’m not sure the fundamentals are behind it to ignite a bigger move higher. If you’re a producer this is a nice opportunity to take advantage of a nice rally that we’ve had over the last two months,” Sloup said.
Pork sales to China marked an improvement over the net cancellations the previous week and may have lent encouragement to the market bulls after the reports earlier in the week that China's hog industry had passed an important milestone towards recovery, not to mention the back and forth over cancelled trade talks, The Hightower Report said.