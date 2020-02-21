The cattle market “looks vulnerable to further weakness”, says The Hightower Report. A bullish surprise in the Cattle on Feed report could boost the market, they said, as would some containment of the coronavirus. Beef prices continue to fall, and are their lowest since Oct. 12, 2018.
Brugler Marketing says fresh news on the hog side is sparse ahead of the weekly export sales report. Traders “are still seeking confirmation that China is expanding import purchases” and able to handle coronavirus logistics.