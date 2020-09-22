“December cattle closed moderately lower on the day and experienced the lowest close since September 11,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are nervous with the potential for a slowdown in consumer confidence due to virus restrictions, and also with the potential for a jump in slaughter which could boost beef production due to heavy weights.”
“December hogs closed sharply higher on the day and managed to trade limit-up at one point,” the Hightower Report said. “A continued strong advance in cash markets, plus a strong uptrend in pork values ever since German pork exports were banned are seen as positive developments. December hogs were trading at a significant discount to the cash market yesterday.”