Analysts are watching to see if cheap cash cattle trade and declining beef prices will be enough to sustain cattle markets moving to higher levels and staying there. “August cattle closed well off of the highs and lower on the day after the early rally to the highest level since June 10 failed to find new buying support,” the Hightower Report said.
“October hogs closed sharply higher on the day and experienced follow through to the upside from the key reversal yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “August hogs closed higher but have not even filled the overhead gap. The technical action is improving slightly as the market probes for some type of a short-term low.”