“June cattle traded sharply lower on the session early in the day and to new contract lows, but managed to close just slightly lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the oversold condition of the market and the fact that futures are trading at a huge and historical discount to the cash market helped to support a bounce.”
“June hogs opened down the 450 point limit for the day and closed higher on the day and the key reversal is a positive technical development,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the market is technically oversold, and that the futures market is trading at a wide and historically large discount to the cash market helped to support. There are still three open gaps above the market.”