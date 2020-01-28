Cattle markets continued to move lower, and analysts still see the market as overbought. “April cattle moved lower again today and experienced the lowest close since Oct. 11,” the Hightower Report said. “The market remains in an overbought condition basis traditional technical indicators but relative strength is beginning to reach oversold status.”
Hog markets did see modest gains due to a few sources of support. “April hogs closed moderately higher on the session but well off of the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of an overreaction to the downside yesterday plus ideas that China will continue to be an active importer of US pork helped to support the market today.”