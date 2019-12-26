Cattle markets were higher Thursday, making up some of their recent losses.
“April cattle are trading sharply higher on the day and getting back some of the losses from the Dec. 16-23 break,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the cash market might hold steady over the near term helped to provide some support.”
Hogs were supported by optimism that China could buy a lot of U.S. pork.
“April hogs are trading slightly higher on the session into the midday after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to find support from ideas that China will be an aggressive buyer of U.S. pork over the near term.”