Cattle market continues slide

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since September 8. Open interest remains high and funds held a large net long position in the last COT update, so the market is vulnerable to long liquidation selling if support levels are violated.”
“December hogs closed moderately lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “A sharp break in the pork product market and talk of the overbought condition helped to trigger the break of the last two days. Talk of increasing seasonal supply for the next several months has added to the bearish tone.”