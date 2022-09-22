 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle market continues slide

People are also reading…

“December cattle closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since September 8. Open interest remains high and funds held a large net long position in the last COT update, so the market is vulnerable to long liquidation selling if support levels are violated.”

“December hogs closed moderately lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “A sharp break in the pork product market and talk of the overbought condition helped to trigger the break of the last two days. Talk of increasing seasonal supply for the next several months has added to the bearish tone.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Beef prices weakest in months

The cattle market may have moved too far, too fast, and it seems poised for at least a technical correction, The Hightower Report said today. …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News