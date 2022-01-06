Cattle market correcting overbought condition

Cattle traders are “concerned” with short-term demand developments as the market is still in the process of correcting the recent overbought condition, The Hightower Report said. “If beef prices do not break, a further break may be a buying opportunity.”
The lean hog index has seen a turn higher in recent days, and an increase in pork values is sparking buying interest, The Hightower Report said. “The technical action is positive but many traders may be nervous with the premium of the February contract to the cash market.”