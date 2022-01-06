 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle market correcting overbought condition

Cattle traders are “concerned” with short-term demand developments as the market is still in the process of correcting the recent overbought condition, The Hightower Report said. “If beef prices do not break, a further break may be a buying opportunity.”

The lean hog index has seen a turn higher in recent days, and an increase in pork values is sparking buying interest, The Hightower Report said. “The technical action is positive but many traders may be nervous with the premium of the February contract to the cash market.”

Livestock markets down

February cattle opened lower while February hogs rallied all the way above yesterday’s high before turning lower as well, according to The Hig…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

February hogs closed sharply lower on the session Friday. Selling pushed the market down the lowest since Dec. 21, according to The Hightower …

Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

"Subzero temperatures in the central US this weekend will be a challenge for cattlemen, with wind chills expected in the -20’s," Alan Brugler …

