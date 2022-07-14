Cattle market looking strong

People are also reading…
Cattle futures are steady to higher after light gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle market has looked under-value compared to countryside trade, and with strong money flow into the cattle market, seeing some buying support,” they said. “The cash market got a start on Wednesday, seeing mostly steady trade, which helped support the live cattle market.”
“If (hog) demand continues to pick up, the market is poised for a breakout higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. The cash market is likely to be key moving forward “as prices contend with lighter volume trading.”