Cattle market looking strong

Cattle futures are steady to higher after light gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle market has looked under-value compared to countryside trade, and with strong money flow into the cattle market, seeing some buying support,” they said. “The cash market got a start on Wednesday, seeing mostly steady trade, which helped support the live cattle market.”

“If (hog) demand continues to pick up, the market is poised for a breakout higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. The cash market is likely to be key moving forward “as prices contend with lighter volume trading.”

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

