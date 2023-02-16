People are also reading…
April cattle experienced choppy two-sided trade much of the session yesterday, according to The Hightower Report. Tightening supply continues to provide underlying support to the market, but the market remains overbought technically. In addition, the market continues to hold a good premium to the cash market. On the other hand, cash markets are in an uptrend. Weights are low, packer margins are strong and supplies are tightening.
For the hog market, a rally this week was led by expectation that a seasonal decline in production will spark a seasonal increase in prices, according to The Hightower Report. However, USDA does not see a reduction in supply from a year ago or from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. In fact, production is seen increasing from a year ago.