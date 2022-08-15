Cattle market may be overbought

People are also reading…
“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day after trading higher early in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the cash market last week, and ideas that the production pace will slow into later this year and early 2023 helped to support the market early. However, sellers turned more active on the move under Friday's low with talk of an overbought condition.”
Hogs moved higher to start the week after a sluggish start. “October hogs closed higher on the session and recovered from early sharp losses,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in outside market forces helped to pressure the market early, and traders are also concerned with the overbought technical condition of the market.”