Cattle market moves on China news, inflation

People are also reading…
News that China was easing some COVID restrictions sparked optimism across markets early today, but inflation concerns about weaker consumer spending soon took away the more bullish tone, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on June 1, 1% above a year ago and the highest June 1 inventory since the series began in 1996, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.