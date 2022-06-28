 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle market moves on China news, inflation

People are also reading…

News that China was easing some COVID restrictions sparked optimism across markets early today, but inflation concerns about weaker consumer spending soon took away the more bullish tone, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on June 1, 1% above a year ago and the highest June 1 inventory since the series began in 1996, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Livestock prices drop

Cattle and hog prices both dropped today, with August live cattle and August feeder cattle both lower while August lean hogs were down as well…

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 667,000 head was large, short of the previous week’s 674,000 but plenty of beef to absorb in the summer heat, ac…

Cattle

Cattle owners in the Southern Plains have pulled the trigger on sales quickly and those sales may provide relief later as August cattle are ma…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Live cattle futures faded during Tuesday afternoon and ended the day 12 to 32 cents in the red. That limited the gains for the feeders, as fut…

Lean hogs

July hogs were unable to get above the 100-day moving average which has been acting as resistance but have maintained their level above the 50…

Positive COF report may boost prices

The overall numbers in USDA’s cattle on feed report were slightly friendly, trending below market expectations, which should help support pric…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Pork demand softens for a period

The retail demand for pork is in a soft period in the window between Father’s Day and the Fourth of July, but that may be improving with the s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News