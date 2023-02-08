People are also reading…
Cattle moved higher on Wednesday. “April cattle closed higher on the session after the early selloff failed to generate new selling interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The market remains in an overbought condition and under the negative technical influence of yesterday's key reversal.”
“April hogs traded lower early on the session but the market experienced follow-through buying from yesterday's hook reversal and closed moderately higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The cash market has inch higher in the last several days and for the two days ending February 6, the Lean Index is at 73.51.”