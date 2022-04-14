 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle market showing more potential

Cattle markets are continuing to find positive money flow as cash cattle markets continue to rise. “More upside potential is available, especially with the improving cash trade.”

Hog markets are concerned for cash markets as buyers remain on the sidelines overall, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market is still the largest concern in the short term,” they said. “National Direct midday values showed no comparison to Wednesday due to ‘Confidentiality’ on price yesterday, but the weight average price was 96.47 and the 5-day average dropped lower to 98.07, reflecting the trend.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hog market exhibiting resilience

Mexico, China, and Japan were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week. The hog market got some favorable news on Thursday, but it was still diff…

Hog supplies may be tightening

The hog market numbers are still tight, and the rate of slaughter may be our first indicator of supplies tightening, said Scott Masters of Tot…

Cattle markets keep rising

June cattle closed higher on the session and the buying pushed the market to the highest level since April 1 while June hogs closed moderately…

Slaughter pace remains strong

The pickup in the slaughter pace combined with a drop off in weights last week are positive factors as packers are in a position to bid higher…

Lean Hogs

The USDA’s March hogs and pigs report places the March 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 72.209 million head, down about 3% from last quarte…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News