Cattle market showing more potential

Cattle markets are continuing to find positive money flow as cash cattle markets continue to rise. “More upside potential is available, especially with the improving cash trade.”
Hog markets are concerned for cash markets as buyers remain on the sidelines overall, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market is still the largest concern in the short term,” they said. “National Direct midday values showed no comparison to Wednesday due to ‘Confidentiality’ on price yesterday, but the weight average price was 96.47 and the 5-day average dropped lower to 98.07, reflecting the trend.”