The cattle market was a mixed bag yesterday, said Joe Valcavik of Standard Grain. Some marginal gains in fat cattle, lower trade in feeder cattle. “We have had a nice bump in the boxed beef market,” he said. “I don’t know if this has to do with the vaccine prospects. Some people have talking about the idea that restaurants could reopen,” he said.
McDonald’s announced it would debut a McPlant line of food offerings starting next year, Allendale said. This may eventually include burger and chicken substitutes as well as breakfast sandwiches.