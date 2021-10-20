The lack of follow through in the cattle market to start the week was disappointing, and the second consecutive weak close could signal cattle may be at the top of the range, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The overall near- term trend is firmer, but prices may be poised to check some recent support. Futures finished lower for the second straight session as buying wanes at the top of the range.
Cattle market testing ceiling
