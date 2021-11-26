 Skip to main content
Cattle market turning favorable toward feeders

“The cattle market appears to have turned a significant corner,” Christ Swift of Swift Trading said. “Going forward, there will be fewer fed steers to work through and more heifers that will start to lower total beef production.”

Due to these factors, the feeder cattle market “is benefiting greatly,” Swift said. “As higher end inventory becomes less available, and contracts within vertical integration calling for specific breeds or qualities, cattle feeders are anticipated to have to keep a firm bid on inventory to attract it to their feed yard.”

