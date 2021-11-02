 Skip to main content
Cattle markets 'bearish,' hogs watching cash markets

Technical action in cattle markets are carrying a “bearish tilt,” The Hightower Report said, as the market holds a premium to the cash market. “The seasonal advance in beef prices might be enough to encourage more aggressive bidding from packers due to the surge in profitability.”

A break in Chinese futures markets is adding pressure to the hog complex, The Hightower Report said, but the prices have found minor support to close higher yesterday. “Technical action has been impressive off of last week’s low as the turn higher from an extreme oversold technical condition.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

