June cattle managed to move higher Wednesday despite some challenges. “June cattle closed slightly higher on the day after the market matched yesterday’s low and bounced,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the hog market helped to pull futures lower early and outside market forces carry a bearish tilt as well.”
“June hogs traded sharply lower early in the session and posted a new contract low, and closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “With the cash market trading under 75, and trending lower in a normal strong timeframe, long liquidation appeared to have been active.”