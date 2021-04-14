 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle markets continue slide

Cattle markets continue slide

On a choppy day, cattle markets moved lower Wednesday, continuing a recent trend. “June cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session, but sellers turned active again and the market closed sharply lower on the day but did managed to bounce well off of the lows,” the Hightower Report said.

Traders are watching to see if China will import more pork due to African Swine Fever problems there. “June hogs closed moderately higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The lack of follow-through selling after the key reversal on Monday has kept the trade choppy.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

If exports of pork slow at all, the market looks vulnerable to needing to absorb the extra meat on the domestic market, and this could spark a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are calling steady to higher today after strong gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The market is “fueled by demand optimism a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeders saw strong selling pressure with triple digit losses sending May feeders back under $150 yesterday. “This is a concern and opens the d…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News