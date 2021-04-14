Cattle markets continue slide

On a choppy day, cattle markets moved lower Wednesday, continuing a recent trend. “June cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session, but sellers turned active again and the market closed sharply lower on the day but did managed to bounce well off of the lows,” the Hightower Report said.
Traders are watching to see if China will import more pork due to African Swine Fever problems there. “June hogs closed moderately higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The lack of follow-through selling after the key reversal on Monday has kept the trade choppy.”