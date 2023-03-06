People are also reading…
“April cattle reached a new contract high after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day as they finished Monday's trading session with a moderate gain,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to find support from tightening supply with beef production last week at just 518 mln pounds, down 6.3% from last year.”
“April hogs are trading lower during Monday's session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since February 10 but there was a lack of follow-through selling activity. Slaughter for the week last week reached 2.52 mln head, up 4.2% from last year.”