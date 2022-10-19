Cattle markets continue surging higher

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since September 21,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is up near 425 points in just four trading sessions as the jump in beef prices and the higher tone for the cash market just ahead has helped to support.”
“December hogs closed moderately higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since September 21. The market has also taken out the previous day's high for the 10th day in a row which leaves futures in an overbought condition.”