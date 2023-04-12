Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures market saw a net $1.10 loss for the week of trading that ended on Thursday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle prices surging higher

Cattle surges higher, as the outlook for declining beef supply from a year ago and from the first quarter into the second quarter. Beef produc…