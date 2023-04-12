On Wednesday, cattle markets continued their recent strong run, supported by higher beef prices. “June cattle closed moderately higher on the session and the market has posted new contract highs for the fourth day in a row,” the Hightower Report said.
Hogs had an up-and-down day but ended near where they started the day.
“After choppy and two-sided trade, June hogs closed near unchanged on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork values seem to be stabilizing and the market is attempting to forge some type of near-term low.”