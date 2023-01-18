Cattle markets continue to chop

People are also reading…
It was a choppy day for cattle markets, with traders weighing economic news and trends in the dollar. “February cattle closed slightly lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an inside trading day. Economic news carried a bearish tilt today but this is partially offset by weakness in the US dollar.”
“February hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 5,” the Hightower Report said. “A collapse in pork values yesterday to the lowest level since December 2020 helped to pressure. Outside markets shifted from bullish to bearish and weakness in other commodities including grains helped to pressure.”