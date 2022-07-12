 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle markets continue to find support

People are also reading…

Cattle markets are seeing technical buying as there is support for live and feeder markets to open the day, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong price action is the key to the start of the week with futures posting a trading range outside of Friday’s range and closing at the top end of the daily range. This will likely lead to additional buying support today.”

Monday’s trade action tested support to the downside “and held,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market is at a point to break out higher or correct back to the bottom of the range. The market started pricing in a possible peak to the cash market last week, as prices have moved into range-bound trade.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash mark…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Long-term cattle outlook is good

The short term action in the cattle market is “bearish,” but downside appears limited, The Hightower Report said. The cash market is trading h…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Hog markets are looking steady to higher this morning as the market prices in optimism regarding a demand boost, Total Farm marketing said. Af…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News