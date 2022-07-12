Cattle markets continue to find support

People are also reading…
Cattle markets are seeing technical buying as there is support for live and feeder markets to open the day, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong price action is the key to the start of the week with futures posting a trading range outside of Friday’s range and closing at the top end of the daily range. This will likely lead to additional buying support today.”
Monday’s trade action tested support to the downside “and held,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market is at a point to break out higher or correct back to the bottom of the range. The market started pricing in a possible peak to the cash market last week, as prices have moved into range-bound trade.”