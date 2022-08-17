 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle markets contiue to rise

Cattle markets hit their highest level since the spring. “October cattle closed higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 22, which was also the day of contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “A turn up in the hog market and more talk of tightening beef supplies ahead helped to support.”

“October hogs pushed moderately lower on the session early in the day but minor support at 96.00 managed to hold and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Slaughter this week is coming in below last week and below last year, and October is trading at a steep discount to the cash market which may have slowed the selling pressure.”

