Cattle markets finding cash support, hogs reversing

Cattle cash markets “seem to be trending slightly higher this week,” The Hightower Report said as the beef market is trending higher as well. “Traders expect to see declining supply in the months just ahead as placements have been low and total inventory is down 1.5% from a year ago.”

Hogs saw a hook reversal in yesterday’s trade and more follow-through selling today, indicating a near-term top, The Hightower report said. “China officials are taking steps to stabilize pig prices after the more than 50% drop so far this year.”

National carcass base up $3.60 at $109.84/cwt.National live up 10 cents at $81.03.Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Cattle

The bullish Cattle on Feed Report from Friday leaves the market with fewer cattle than expected, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

Volatility and strength in the grain markets “led to some pause” in hog markets on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The lean hog index is…

Lean Hogs

October hogs opened higher yesterday and pushed up to the highest level since June 16 but closed moderately lower on the day and took out the …

