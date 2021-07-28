Cattle markets finding cash support, hogs reversing

Cattle cash markets “seem to be trending slightly higher this week,” The Hightower Report said as the beef market is trending higher as well. “Traders expect to see declining supply in the months just ahead as placements have been low and total inventory is down 1.5% from a year ago.”
Hogs saw a hook reversal in yesterday’s trade and more follow-through selling today, indicating a near-term top, The Hightower report said. “China officials are taking steps to stabilize pig prices after the more than 50% drop so far this year.”