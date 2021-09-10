Cattle markets finding stability

Hog prices have stayed rangebound, and expect lower to steady calls unless the weekly export report has any surprises, Total Farm Marketing said. “The weakness on Thursday puts October near the bottom of the range, and could support prices,” they said. “However, the fundamentals are still softer, with the cash market trending mostly lower.”
After the “11-day collapse” in the cattle market, there are signs of some stability, The Hightower report said. “Cash markets have not responded to historically high beef prices and have seen choppy/sideways trade for many weeks, even with hug profit margins for packers.”