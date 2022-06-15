Cattle markets finding support

Cattle surged higher on Wednesday with a variety of sources of support. “August cattle opened higher on the session and closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the heat in the forecast will drive average weights down, right in a period of relatively strong demand helped to support.”
Hog markets were higher as well, with traders hopeful weights will move lower and pork demand might get stronger. “July hogs closed moderately higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 8 as the early weakness failed to attract new selling,” the Hightower Report said.