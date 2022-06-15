 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle markets finding support

Cattle surged higher on Wednesday with a variety of sources of support. “August cattle opened higher on the session and closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the heat in the forecast will drive average weights down, right in a period of relatively strong demand helped to support.”

Hog markets were higher as well, with traders hopeful weights will move lower and pork demand might get stronger. “July hogs closed moderately higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 8 as the early weakness failed to attract new selling,” the Hightower Report said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Beef market continues to rise

The turn up in the beef market, combined with high packer profit margins, suggest cash cattle is likely to trend higher, The Hightower Report …

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw some price recovery as futures finished higher to end the week as the strong cash market has moved to a premium over top the f…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 476,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 1.907 million head, up from 1.4 m…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News