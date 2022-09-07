Cattle markets finish lower

People are also reading…
“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day with an outside-day down,” the Hightower Report said. “The early buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 19. More talk of tightening supply into the fourth quarter plus a little less demand fears helped to support. Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $262.22, up $1.75 on the day.”
“October hogs closed lower on the session after trading as much as 220 higher on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the oversold condition of the market, the hook reversal yesterday after moving to the lowest level since early July and the wide basis are all factors which helped support more active buying early in the day.”