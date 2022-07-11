Cattle markets higher to open week

People are also reading…
“August cattle closed sharply higher on the session and experienced the highest close since June 21,” the Hightower Report said. “The early sharp break failed to attract new selling interest. While short-term production is somewhat ample, a sharp drop in weights due to extreme heat for the next two weeks could cause production to come in lower than expected.”
“August hogs closed lower on the day with an outside day down and the market fell all the way back to test the 50-day moving average at 106.47,” the Hightower Report said. “Higher grain prices make traders nervous that producers profit margins will be hurt again, and that there could be some increase in short term selling.”