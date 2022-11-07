 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle markets higher to start week

People are also reading…

“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since October 28,” the Hightower Report said. “The rally also filled the gap left on October 31. It is already an outside day up. More talk that cattle supplies should tighten in the weeks ahead helped to support.”

Hog markets moved higher as well to begin the week. “December hogs closed sharply higher on the session as there was little interest in selling near Friday's low at 82.82 with cash markets trading near 92.00, and buyers turned very active,” the Hightower Report said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News