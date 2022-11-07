Cattle markets higher to start week

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since October 28,” the Hightower Report said. “The rally also filled the gap left on October 31. It is already an outside day up. More talk that cattle supplies should tighten in the weeks ahead helped to support.”
Hog markets moved higher as well to begin the week. “December hogs closed sharply higher on the session as there was little interest in selling near Friday's low at 82.82 with cash markets trading near 92.00, and buyers turned very active,” the Hightower Report said.